Texas deputy constable fatally shot a...

Texas deputy constable fatally shot after arriving for work

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A deputy constable has died after he was shot moments after arriving for work at a Houston-area courthouse. Authorities at a brief news conference did not indicate a motive for the shooting Monday morning of Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baytown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fox Felonies....Your Trusted News Source. 2 hr josh 5
democrat commies vote to filibuster supreme cou... 11 hr Elaine 2
Job 21 hr Truth is might 149
MEXICO southern wall 22 hr Defiant1 54
Rep Brian Babin...Freedom Caucus knob Mon josh 5
Trump calls for ouster of Brian Babin Mon josh 3
News 2017 San Jacinto Day Festival and Battle Reenac... Mon josh 2
See all Baytown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baytown Forum Now

Baytown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baytown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Baytown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,368 • Total comments across all topics: 280,038,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC