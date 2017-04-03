Texas deputy constable fatally shot after arriving for work
" A deputy constable has died after he was shot moments after arriving for work at a Houston-area courthouse. Authorities at a brief news conference did not indicate a motive for the shooting Monday morning of Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood.
