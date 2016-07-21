Slain Texas lawman remembered as 'smartest guy in the room'
In this Thursday, July 21, 2016, photo, Harris County Sheriff's Office Maj. Clint Greenwood answers questions during a civil service commission, in Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syria strike!
|7 hr
|Texan
|11
|Job
|17 hr
|Bib bad john
|157
|highlands woman (Jun '11)
|Sat
|barb
|3
|2017 San Jacinto Day Festival and Battle Reenac...
|Fri
|How pharts
|4
|Fox Felonies....Your Trusted News Source.
|Apr 6
|Defiant1
|10
|Rick Perry added to National Security Counsel
|Apr 6
|Texan
|10
|What's Up With LaPorte ? (Jan '10)
|Apr 6
|Silverdude
|138
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC