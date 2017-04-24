Sheriff's deputies investigate shooting in east Harris County
Police are investigating a shooting in east Harris County on April 26, 2017. Three people were sent to the hospital in the 3200 block of Royal Avenue near Baytown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At 100 days Trump is a still an idiot, like his...
|3 hr
|Defiant1
|4
|POLL--- is OBSERVER ---POO ????
|3 hr
|Defiant1
|8
|Hey Trump Chumps...100 days of nothing but lies.
|9 hr
|josh
|7
|Hey Trump Chumps...tax plan raises taxes on you.
|9 hr
|josh
|7
|BEWARE of Stores using Certegy Check Approval l... (Mar '10)
|16 hr
|Mrs_Blaze
|21
|political nonsense
|Fri
|josh
|4
|Jerry Mouton & John Moon both endorsed by Conse...
|Apr 26
|And phartt
|20
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC