Reports: Deputy constable shot in Baytown
Nearby Sterling High School in Goose Creek CISD is on lockdown due to the activity in the area, said to district spokeswoman Susan Passmore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox Felonies....Your Trusted News Source.
|3 min
|Observer
|1
|Job
|3 hr
|Truth is might
|149
|MEXICO southern wall
|4 hr
|Defiant1
|54
|Rep Brian Babin...Freedom Caucus knob
|6 hr
|josh
|5
|Trump calls for ouster of Brian Babin
|6 hr
|josh
|3
|2017 San Jacinto Day Festival and Battle Reenac...
|7 hr
|josh
|2
|What's Up With LaPorte ? (Jan '10)
|13 hr
|Dolphin
|137
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC