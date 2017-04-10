Police: Gunman who killed Texas lawma...

Police: Gunman who killed Texas lawman killed himself

A man who fatally shot a Houston-area deputy constable outside a county courthouse last week killed himself the next day, police said Monday. William Kenny, 64, was the man who shot Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood on April 3 moments after Greenwood arrived for work, Baytown police Lt.

