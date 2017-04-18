Pedestrian apparently struck by vehicle near Baytown
A screenshot of a Google Maps image of Thompson Road near Texas Spur 330 in Baytown, Texas. On April 17, 2017, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump just sold your internet browsing data!
|10 hr
|whatsamattayou
|12
|still a super power
|11 hr
|red dawn
|13
|Hey Trump Chumps...your boy lost his aircraft c...
|13 hr
|Defiant1
|4
|Job
|17 hr
|Truth is might
|170
|Liberal O'Reilly fired from Fox.
|Tue
|Elaine
|1
|Syria strike!
|Tue
|Texan
|24
|Emergency vehicles at Storage unit on Fairmont
|Tue
|Neighbor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC