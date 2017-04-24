One dead after 18-wheeler sparks Bayt...

One dead after 18-wheeler sparks Baytown pile-up

Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Just before 10 a.m., a truck rammed into the back of a pickup before hitting another 18-wheeler and pushing it into a car. A 39-year-old passenger in the pickup was extricated and flown to a Houston hospital, while the 26-year-old from Alabama behind the wheel of the first truck was taken to Houston San Jacinto Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

