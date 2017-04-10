Mugshot: Most wanted fugitive from Li...

Mugshot: Most wanted fugitive from Liberty County

Billy Wayne Gilliland, 58, a confirmed member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang, is wanted for parole violation and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

