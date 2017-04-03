Manhunt ongoing for shooter in deputy...

Manhunt ongoing for shooter in deputy constable death

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A highly regarded Texas law enforcement officer was shot and killed Monday moments after arriving for work in an attack that prompted a massive manhunt for the gunman. The shooting of Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood did not appear to be random, according to Baytown police Lt.

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Harris County was issued at April 06 at 1:36PM CDT

Baytown, TX

