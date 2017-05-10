Junior high student told get haircut ...

Junior high student told get haircut or get suspended

Friday Apr 28 Read more: WSOCTV

BAYTOWN, Texas - A Texas sixth-grader and his family had a tough decision to make, either get a haircut or face an in-school suspension over a style that teachers at Cedar Bayou Junior High School claim is disruptive. Xavier Davis' parents said he had two lines shaved into his hair for six months, but last week their son was given the ultimatum.

