Junior high student told get haircut or get suspended
BAYTOWN, Texas - A Texas sixth-grader and his family had a tough decision to make, either get a haircut or face an in-school suspension over a style that teachers at Cedar Bayou Junior High School claim is disruptive. Xavier Davis' parents said he had two lines shaved into his hair for six months, but last week their son was given the ultimatum.
Add your comments below
