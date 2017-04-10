Harris County officials push to name ...

Harris County officials push to name courthouse in Baytown after

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Harris County officials are pushing to name a Harris County courthouse in Baytown after Clint Greenwood, the veteran lawman murdered there a week ago in the parking lot. Greenwood, 57, spent decades working as a defense attorney, prosecutor and peace officer in Harris County, earning the respect of a wide swath of the local criminal justice community.

