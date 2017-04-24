Harris County courthouse annex renamed for slain officer
A Houston-area government building where a law enforcement officer was ambushed and shot to death while arriving for work will carry his name. Harris County commissioners voted Tuesday to rename a courthouse annex in Baytown for Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood.
