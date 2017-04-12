Former officer sheds some light on key clues in ambush murder of deputy constable
BAYTOWN, Texas- After Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood was gunned down in broad daylight on Monday morning, authorities have been working around the clock to catch a cop killer. "They're gonna start looking at videos to see what vehicles pulled up, what vehicles pulled away," Coker said.
