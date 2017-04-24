Clay Millican leads Friday NHRA Top Fuel qualifying
BAYTOWN, Texas Clay Millican powered his Top Fuel dragster to the qualifying lead Friday at the 30th annual NHRA SpringNationals at Royal Purple Raceway Park for the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Millican, who is still seeking his first NHRA Top Fuel win, set the track elapsed time record with his 3.722-second run at 325.69 mph during the second qualifying session.
