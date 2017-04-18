Castellana Races To Qualifying Lead F...

Castellana Races To Qualifying Lead Friday During The Nhra J&a...

Mike Castellana powered to the qualifying lead Friday during the NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series portion of the SpringNationals at Royal Purple Raceway. This weekend's Pro Mod racing, presented by Real Pro Mod Association, is the second of 12 events this season.

