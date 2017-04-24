Boy turns grief for dad into service for others
BAYTOWN, Texas -- Six-year-old Oscar Payton Jr. is learning to live without his father and showing us all what it means to "Stand for Houston." Pastor Oscar Payton Sr. died unexpectedly from a heart attack two months ago, and his youngest son has struggled without him every day since.
