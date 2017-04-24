Boy faces suspension after shaving two lines in his head

Sixth grader faces suspension after shaving two lines in his head, forcing his parents to color one in with SHARPIE so he can go to school Xavier Davis shaved two lines on the side of his head, which he was told offended his school's dress code A sixth grade boy faced school disciplinary action after his teacher decided his new haircut was 'disruptive to the educational process'. Xavier Davis shaved two lines on the side of his head, which landed him in inner school suspension at Cedar Bayou Junior School in Baytown, Texas.

