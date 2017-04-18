Baytown documentary on synthetic marijuana set to debut on 4/20
A new documentary on synthetic marijuana in the Baytown area is set to premiere this week at the Lee College Performing Arts Center. Slated for 4/20 - the unofficial national potheads' holiday - "The Last High" features first-hand accounts of drug use, as told by current and former users.
