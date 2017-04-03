Authorities at SWAT scene in Baytown
Harris County Sheriff's deputies are currently at a Baytown-area home where a man has barricaded inside Saturday evening. Authorities received a call around 7:15 p.m. that a man had barricaded himself inside a bathroom of a home in the 4400 block of Crossvine.
