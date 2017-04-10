Annual - longest yard sale' set for e...

Annual - longest yard sale' set for early May

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

The Military Highway/U.S. 281 Texas Longest Yard Sale has gotten a little longer - by a day to be exact. The third annual event, the brainchild of Repeat Boutique owner Yolanda Almaguer, is adding a Sunday this time around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baytown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syria strike! 6 hr Defiant1 12
Deer Park homebound meals program 9 hr DPTEX 3
Job 11 hr Defiant1 158
highlands woman (Jun '11) Apr 8 barb 3
News 2017 San Jacinto Day Festival and Battle Reenac... Apr 7 How pharts 4
Fox Felonies....Your Trusted News Source. Apr 6 Defiant1 10
Rick Perry added to National Security Counsel Apr 6 Texan 10
See all Baytown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baytown Forum Now

Baytown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baytown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Baytown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,021 • Total comments across all topics: 280,228,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC