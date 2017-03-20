Texas man forced 16-year-old daughter into prostitution with truckers ...
A Texas father forced his 16-year-old daughter to offer truck drivers sex for money after he learned she was sexually active, PEOPLE confirms. aggravated compelling of prostitution and later that same day was sentenced to 30 years in prison, a Harris County court official confirms.
