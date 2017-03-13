Texas environmentalists sue Houston-area refinery over pollution
Two Texas environmental groups filed a lawsuit on Thursday under the U.S. Clean Air Act alleging repeated pollution violations by a Houston-area refinery owned by Brazil's national oil company, Petrobras, the organizations said. Environment Texas and the Sierra Club's Lone Star chapter filed the suit alleging repeated and ongoing violations of pollution limits by the Pasadena, Texas, refinery operated by Petrobras' subsidiary Pasadena Refining System Inc , the organizations said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Chumps...No evidence of wiretaps.
|4 hr
|Observer
|1
|Hey Trump Stumps....Lying Flynn and Hillary.
|4 hr
|Observer
|1
|Hey Trump Chumps...Lying Donald on Donaldcare
|4 hr
|Observer
|1
|Job
|Sun
|Truth is might
|114
|Here ya go leftists
|Mar 11
|High Phart
|6
|is OBSERVER really HEAVY FED ??
|Mar 11
|Defiant1
|35
|Talk about Highlands (Jan '12)
|Mar 8
|red dawn
|10
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC