Over $2,600 worth of baby formula stolen from Baytown WalmartBaytown...

Baytown police are asking the public for help identifying several people being sought in a series of baby formula thefts. The thefts have happened over the course of the last couple months from the Walmart in the 4900 block of Garth Road in Baytown, police said.

