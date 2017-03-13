New Bill Could Make It Harder For Harris County to Sue Over Pollution
A bill in the state legislature will make it nearly impossible for Harris County to file lawsuits like the one that led to plans to remove the San Jacinto Waste Pits, Rock Owens, of the Harris County Attorney's Office, says.
