Man accused of killing neighborhood pets
A Baytown man was in custody Thursday night after authorities accused him of killing two cats that belonged to his neighbors. Arturo May, 45, is accused of shooting and killing two cats, named Socks and Boomerang, on Wednesday in his neighborhood along the 5000 block of Cilantro, according to Harris County court records.
