Eight second video combines Buc-ee's, stretch limousine,...

Texans and their fanatic love for all things Texas can often end up being the butt of a joke, like Senator Ted Cruz who couldn't help himself from giving a passionate speech about queso that "speaks to the soul" while "dribbling down your chin and onto your shirt." Recently, Josh Wilson of Fannett managed to capture another too-Texas-moment in Baytown: A sleek stretch limo hauling a 24-foot boat at a Buc-ee's.

