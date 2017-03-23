Dad upset with daughter for having sex admits to prostituting her at truck stops
When Scott Robinson found out his teenage daughter was having sex with boys, he decided to punish her by making her have sex with truck drivers. Robinson, 46, of Baytown, Texas, was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to forcing his 16-year-old daughter to work as a prostitute.
