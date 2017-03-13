CRE Opinion: Hospitality Developments Help Cities Tap into Lucrative Convention Business
It's no secret that conventions are big business and that the convention market is very competitive across the country. Lately, developers have seen the benefit of public-private partnerships that leverage city and county-funded conference centers as an impetus for building new hospitality properties, which in turn make the conference centers more viable and boosts regional economies.
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Wayne Smith as ?
|23 hr
|codpiece
|1
|Do you approve of Mario Gallegos as ?
|23 hr
|codpiece
|1
|Do you approve of John Whitmire as ?
|23 hr
|codpiece
|1
|Blood Road Legend in Baytown, Tx (Oct '08)
|Feb 27
|Thoover
|54
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Feb 22
|SamTex
|145
|Kids having Kids
|Feb '17
|Dr. Phil
|1
|Santa sex offender found in Texas... and not ar... (Dec '14)
|Feb '17
|Christmas Phart
|5
