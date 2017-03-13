Baytown Man Gets 30 Years for Pimping...

Baytown Man Gets 30 Years for Pimping Teenage Daughter

A Baytown father has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for pimping his 16-year-old daughter at truck stops in the area, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

