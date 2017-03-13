Baytown dad finds teen having sex, ma...

Baytown dad finds teen having sex, makes her a prostitute

Scott Robinson, of Baytown, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated compelling of prostitution March 13, 2017.

