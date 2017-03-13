Baytown dad finds teen having sex, makes her a prostitute
Scott Robinson, of Baytown, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated compelling of prostitution March 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Job
|12 hr
|Bib bad john
|118
|Hey Trump Chumps...Lying Donald on Donaldcare
|20 hr
|Defiant1
|6
|Hey Trump CHUMP.....Ly'in Donald Wiretaps
|Wed
|josh
|23
|Hey Trump Stumps....Lying Flynn and Hillary.
|Tue
|josh
|4
|Hey Chumps...No evidence of wiretaps.
|Tue
|josh
|6
|Here ya go leftists
|Mar 11
|High Phart
|6
|is OBSERVER really HEAVY FED ??
|Mar 11
|Defiant1
|35
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC