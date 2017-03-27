AMS Performance GT-R Breaks Into The 6s

Gidi Chamdi in the "street-legal" Diamonds By Wire Racing R35 sets new record for the Nissan platform at TX2K17, becoming the first AWD car to do so 6.937 seconds at 196.27 mph - let that sink in for a sec. It's an impressive quarter-mile feat, no doubt, made more so considering it was done with a car that is in many places still street legal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Super Street.