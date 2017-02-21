Trailride passes through Crossroads e...

Trailride passes through Crossroads en route to Houston ... 36 minutes ago

About two-thirds of the way through their annual 386-mile trek across South Texas, a more than 20 member strong caravan of wagons and riders came to a rest for the evening at Victoria Regional Airport. Around noon they rode to H-E-B on Rio Grande Street to eat lunch.

