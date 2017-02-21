Suspects charged with attempted murde...

Suspects charged with attempted murder in DeSoto Parish armed robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A charge of attempted first-degree murder has been filed against each of 2 suspects in the armed robbery of a gas station in DeSoto Parish. Sheriff's deputies say one of the suspects tried to shoot the clerk during the armed robbery but the weapon misfired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baytown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Is Doing a Good Job 2 hr Texan 8
Hey Trump Stumps...Vacation Costs Reach $10 Mil... 15 hr Defiant1 9
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 21 hr OnePhart 1,123
Hey, Crybaby Liberals... Mon Texan 18
Job Mon Defiant1 92
Boys and GIRLS Harbor Feb 17 Nu Skin 7
WHERE is Charles Gilliam? Feb 17 Answer 2
See all Baytown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baytown Forum Now

Baytown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baytown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
 

Baytown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,615 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC