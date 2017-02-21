Suspects charged with attempted murder in DeSoto Parish armed robbery
A charge of attempted first-degree murder has been filed against each of 2 suspects in the armed robbery of a gas station in DeSoto Parish. Sheriff's deputies say one of the suspects tried to shoot the clerk during the armed robbery but the weapon misfired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Is Doing a Good Job
|2 hr
|Texan
|8
|Hey Trump Stumps...Vacation Costs Reach $10 Mil...
|15 hr
|Defiant1
|9
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Hey, Crybaby Liberals...
|Mon
|Texan
|18
|Job
|Mon
|Defiant1
|92
|Boys and GIRLS Harbor
|Feb 17
|Nu Skin
|7
|WHERE is Charles Gilliam?
|Feb 17
|Answer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC