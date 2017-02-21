Nitya Capital buys 2 more apartment p...

Nitya Capital buys 2 more apartment properties

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Bella Vista, a 180-unit complex at 2700 S. Dairy Ashford, is Nitya Capital's fourth acquisition in the Westheimer corridor. Bella Vista, a 180-unit complex at 2700 S. Dairy Ashford, is Nitya Capital's fourth acquisition in the Westheimer corridor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baytown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr OnePhart 1,123
Trump Is Doing a Good Job Mon Texan 5
Hey, Crybaby Liberals... Mon Texan 18
Job Mon Defiant1 92
Hey Trump Stumps...Vacation Costs Reach $10 Mil... Sun josh 7
Boys and GIRLS Harbor Feb 17 Nu Skin 7
WHERE is Charles Gilliam? Feb 17 Answer 2
See all Baytown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baytown Forum Now

Baytown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baytown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Baytown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,104 • Total comments across all topics: 279,045,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC