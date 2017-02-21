Nitya Capital buys 2 more apartment properties
Bella Vista, a 180-unit complex at 2700 S. Dairy Ashford, is Nitya Capital's fourth acquisition in the Westheimer corridor. Bella Vista, a 180-unit complex at 2700 S. Dairy Ashford, is Nitya Capital's fourth acquisition in the Westheimer corridor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Trump Is Doing a Good Job
|Mon
|Texan
|5
|Hey, Crybaby Liberals...
|Mon
|Texan
|18
|Job
|Mon
|Defiant1
|92
|Hey Trump Stumps...Vacation Costs Reach $10 Mil...
|Sun
|josh
|7
|Boys and GIRLS Harbor
|Feb 17
|Nu Skin
|7
|WHERE is Charles Gilliam?
|Feb 17
|Answer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC