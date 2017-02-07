NEWS Covestro tackling carbon-fiber-r...

NEWS Covestro tackling carbon-fiber-reinforced PC, PU from CO2

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Plastics News

Global materials firm Covestro AG is making progress with new projects in both carbon-fiber-reinforced polycarbonate and in polyurethane feedstocks based on carbon dioxide. "These two things are in the early phases, but we're very excited about them," board member Klaus Schaefer said in a recent interview from Covestro's Baytown, Texas, location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baytown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kids having Kids 4 hr Dr. Phil 1
Muslims in UK Chanting Threats to USA 6 hr Defiant1 7
Hey Liberal Whiners... 9 hr Elaine 3
BEWARE of Stores using Certegy Check Approval l... (Mar '10) 21 hr Jerry 18
Do you know what REALLY goes on at The Boys and... (Sep '10) Tue Godbless 90
Gypsies at Walmart (May '11) Tue omega11110 48
is OBSERVER really HEAVY FED ?? Tue Earbird 19
See all Baytown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baytown Forum Now

Baytown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baytown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Baytown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC