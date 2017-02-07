NEWS Covestro tackling carbon-fiber-reinforced PC, PU from CO2
Global materials firm Covestro AG is making progress with new projects in both carbon-fiber-reinforced polycarbonate and in polyurethane feedstocks based on carbon dioxide. "These two things are in the early phases, but we're very excited about them," board member Klaus Schaefer said in a recent interview from Covestro's Baytown, Texas, location.
