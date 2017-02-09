Man indicted for stabbing to death 16-year-old girlfriend
'Meth' father-of-two, 21, is indicted for 'murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend' who was found stabbed more than FIFTY times Dobbs is also prime suspect in killings of Fritch's mother and 13-year-old sister, who were found shot dead in their Baytown, Texas, home Dobbs confessed to police that he killed Fritch; his lawyer later said he was high on meth during the commission of crime A Texas man has been indicted for the murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend, who was found stabbed more than 50 times after being reported missing in early November. A Galveston County grand jury on Thursday returned the indictment on 21-year-old Jesse Dobbs, who is accused of killing Kirsten Fritch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in UK Chanting Threats to USA
|6 hr
|Texan
|12
|Hey Liberal Whiners...
|13 hr
|red dawn
|8
|homeless people in cars at walmart
|19 hr
|Defiant1
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|is OBSERVER really HEAVY FED ??
|Thu
|Silverdude
|21
|Most of Europe Wants Trump Type Immigration Ban
|Thu
|josh
|1
|Homicide of 1 year old in LaPorte (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Hdhd
|376
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC