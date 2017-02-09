Man indicted for stabbing to death 16...

Man indicted for stabbing to death 16-year-old girlfriend

'Meth' father-of-two, 21, is indicted for 'murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend' who was found stabbed more than FIFTY times Dobbs is also prime suspect in killings of Fritch's mother and 13-year-old sister, who were found shot dead in their Baytown, Texas, home Dobbs confessed to police that he killed Fritch; his lawyer later said he was high on meth during the commission of crime A Texas man has been indicted for the murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend, who was found stabbed more than 50 times after being reported missing in early November. A Galveston County grand jury on Thursday returned the indictment on 21-year-old Jesse Dobbs, who is accused of killing Kirsten Fritch.

