Intoxicated manslaughter trial for ma...

Intoxicated manslaughter trial for man accused in fatal Sabine County wreck begins

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The intoxication manslaughter trial for a Baytown man accused in the death of a man who was a passenger in his pickup when he allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with the rear end of an 18-wheeler in September of 2014 started Monday. The trial for Johnnie Deshandrick Sampson, 32, is being held in Judge Charles Mitchell's judicial district courtroom in Sabine County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baytown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Job 32 min fubar 105
Hey Trump CHUMP.....Ly'in Donald Wiretaps 39 min fubar 17
WHERE is Charles Gilliam? 2 hr fubar 8
Just a Reminder... 3 hr fubar 2
is OBSERVER really HEAVY FED ?? 3 hr fubar 25
MEXICO southern wall 6 hr red dawn 16
Hey Trump Stumps....Trump is chicken 8 hr red dawn 15
See all Baytown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baytown Forum Now

Baytown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baytown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Baytown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC