Crime 40 mins ago 7:43 p.m.Baytown man charged in murder of pregnant woman
According to Baytown police, the body of 21-year-old Rose Maria Hunt was found Friday afternoon in the 1500 block of Tri City Beach Road. Police say that the victim was shot once in the head and was found covered in a blanket on the side of the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Job
|Sun
|Truth is might
|114
|Here ya go leftists
|Sat
|High Phart
|6
|is OBSERVER really HEAVY FED ??
|Sat
|Defiant1
|35
|Talk about Highlands (Jan '12)
|Mar 8
|red dawn
|10
|Hey Trump CHUMP.....Ly'in Donald Wiretaps
|Mar 8
|red dawn
|22
|Just a Reminder...
|Mar 7
|Les
|4
|WHERE is Charles Gilliam?
|Mar 6
|red dawn
|9
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC