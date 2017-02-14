By Austin LaPoten
More than 500 years ago, Alvar Nunez Cabeza de Vaca, the famous Spanish explorer, shipwrecked on Texas's Galveston Island. De Vaca's subsequent trek across the area's marshes most likely took him through what is now Baytown, which was founded through the forging of three separate cities in 1948.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Job
|3 hr
|Truth is might
|75
|Kroger discontinues Senior Discount
|13 hr
|Defiant1
|2
|Hey, Crybaby Liberals...
|20 hr
|Texan
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|Hey Trump Chumps...building the wall
|Mon
|josh
|22
|homeless people in cars at walmart
|Sun
|Took pharts
|5
|La Porte Cowboys (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Starshannon
|6
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC