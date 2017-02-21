Baytown police search for serial robber
Baytown police are searching for a suspect linked to armed robberies of convenience stores. The suspect covered his face with a bandanna and wore a "Jordan Jumpman" hooded sweatshirt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|InPhartx
|1,129
|Job
|23 hr
|Truth is might
|99
|WHERE is Charles Gilliam?
|Feb 22
|Elaine
|4
|Trump Is Doing a Good Job
|Feb 22
|red dawn
|10
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Feb 22
|SamTex
|145
|Hey Trump Stumps...Vacation Costs Reach $10 Mil...
|Feb 21
|Defiant1
|9
|Hey, Crybaby Liberals...
|Feb 20
|Texan
|18
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC