The Latest: Neighbors in Texas shocked at charges
Neighbors in Texas of a woman charged with snatching her two girls in 1985 in Rhode Island say they are shocked at the revelations. Jesse and Fran Vaughan live in the same condominium development in affluent West Houston as Elaine Yates, who is accused of taking the two girls now ages 32 and 35. AP reporters knocked on the doors of the addresses listed in records for Yates in West Houston and her daughters in Deer Park and Baytown.
