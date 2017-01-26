Search on for missing Baytown girl

Search on for missing Baytown girl

Monday Jan 23 Read more: Chron

Baytown police are searching for 10-year-old Jaidyn Amiot, who went missing on Jan. 23, 2017. Anyone with information about here whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-427-TIPS.

