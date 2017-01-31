PTO president stole over $100K from B...

PTO president stole over $100K from Baytown school, police say

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Chron

A few weeks after the Victoria Walker Elementary School parent-teacher organization held its fall carnival in November, the group's former treasurer got a call from the bank. The PTO account for the Baytown school was overdrawn.

