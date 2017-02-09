Police say man behind $6000 in bad checks at downtown Charleston store
Police arrested a Charleston man over the weekend, saying he was behind the passing of nearly $6,000 in bad checks at a Rutledge Avenue store. According to Charleston police, he was behind more than a dozen fraudulent checks used at the Rutledge Mart last June.
