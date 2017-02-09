Police say man behind $6000 in bad ch...

Police say man behind $6000 in bad checks at downtown Charleston store

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: ABC News 4 Charleston

Police arrested a Charleston man over the weekend, saying he was behind the passing of nearly $6,000 in bad checks at a Rutledge Avenue store. According to Charleston police, he was behind more than a dozen fraudulent checks used at the Rutledge Mart last June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News 4 Charleston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baytown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Liberal Whiners... 4 hr red dawn 8
homeless people in cars at walmart 10 hr Defiant1 2
Muslims in UK Chanting Threats to USA 10 hr Defiant1 11
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 18 hr NeedPhartss 1,087
is OBSERVER really HEAVY FED ?? 19 hr Silverdude 21
Most of Europe Wants Trump Type Immigration Ban 23 hr josh 1
Homicide of 1 year old in LaPorte (Jul '12) Thu Hdhd 376
See all Baytown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baytown Forum Now

Baytown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baytown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Baytown, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,441 • Total comments across all topics: 278,723,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC