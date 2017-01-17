NEWS Duna-USA adding space, foaming line in Texas
Duna-USA Inc. will phase in state-of-the-art automated fabrication capability and a new foaming line as part of a Baytown, Texas, expansion. Duna-USA Inc. is expanding its Baytown, Texas, plant to handle growth in the insulation, tooling, aerospace, automotive and sign markets.
