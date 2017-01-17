Man charged with murder of wife in 2002 cold case4 MinsThe body of...

The body of Debra Covalt was found inside a dilapidated horse barn on her property at 8316 Sjolander Road in far east Harris County on Monday, May 6, 2002, at approximately 5 p.m. During the initial investigation, police learned that Covalt and Coring had been at the Baytown Fairgrounds for a cook-off event on the afternoon of Saturday, May 4, 2002. Soon after leaving the fairgrounds with Covalt, Coring began reporting to numerous people that Covalt was missing and he had not seen her since being at the cook-off with her.

