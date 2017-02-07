Goose Creek school bus catches fire on Spur 330
Spur 330 eastbound was partially blocked at Baker Rd. in Baytown due to a school bus that caught fire early Friday. Houston TranStar reported the bus caught fire on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes at about 7:55 a.m. The fire has since been put out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHOU-TV Houston.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baytown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in UK Chanting Threats to USA
|2 hr
|Defiant1
|7
|Hey Liberal Whiners...
|4 hr
|Elaine
|3
|BEWARE of Stores using Certegy Check Approval l... (Mar '10)
|16 hr
|Jerry
|18
|Do you know what REALLY goes on at The Boys and... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|Godbless
|90
|Gypsies at Walmart (May '11)
|20 hr
|omega11110
|48
|is OBSERVER really HEAVY FED ??
|21 hr
|Earbird
|19
|Job
|Tue
|Truth is might
|65
Find what you want!
Search Baytown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC