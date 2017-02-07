Goose Creek school bus catches fire o...

Goose Creek school bus catches fire on Spur 330

Friday Jan 27 Read more: KHOU-TV Houston

Spur 330 eastbound was partially blocked at Baker Rd. in Baytown due to a school bus that caught fire early Friday. Houston TranStar reported the bus caught fire on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes at about 7:55 a.m. The fire has since been put out.

