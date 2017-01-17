DUNA-USA to expand Baytown, Texas plant

DUNA-USA to expand Baytown, Texas plant

USA's Baytown, Texas plant expansion to include a new automated fabrication facility, new foaming line and third manufacturing building. DUNA-USA Inc. has started a multi-million dollar expansion of its Baytown plant to meet increased production demands for the insulation, aerospace, sign and tooling industries.

