Crime 17 mins ago 7:49 p.m.10-year-old girl missing from Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas- A search is underway for a 10-year-old girl that was last seen in her Baytown home on Sunday. According to the Baytown Police Department, they were notified early Monday morning that Jaidyn Amiot had gone missing from her home in the 4100 block of Waterwood Drive.

