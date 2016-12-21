Runoff early voting: Light turnout

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Off the Kuff

Hey, remember that there's a runoff for the special election to fill the HISD Trustee position in District VII? Well, early voting for it ended on Tuesday, and turnout so far is about what you'd expect for such an election. Here's the EV by location report for the runoff, which encompasses two races: for Baytown City Council in District 3, about which I know nothing, and on page 2 the HISD election, in which Anne Sung faces off against John Luman.

